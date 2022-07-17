Oxen (OXEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $348,297.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Oxen has a total market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $348,297.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,979.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,356.22 or 0.06464446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00269990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00095001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.55 or 0.00655626 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00537827 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,120,120 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

