Pakcoin Price Up 0.4% This Week (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $175,819.36 and $2,235.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Coin Profile
Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.
Buying and Selling Pakcoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
