Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

