Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 592,226 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,792,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,226 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 14.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $813,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $387.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

