Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $720.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $746.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $865.94.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $872.79.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

