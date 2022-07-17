Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.29 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.18.

UNP opened at $209.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.