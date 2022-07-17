Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,813 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 448,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,767 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $192.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.70 and its 200-day moving average is $213.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

