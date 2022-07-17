Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 7,474 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $116.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $127.15. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

