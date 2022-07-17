Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,485,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,526 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $43,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,623 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,618 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 924,538 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

