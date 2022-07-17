Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,049 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 74,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 229.6% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 247,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 172,395 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 208,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 27,606 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

