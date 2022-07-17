Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IWF stock opened at $226.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

