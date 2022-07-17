Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.62% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $154.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.91 and a one year high of $193.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.95.

