Parker Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 313,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,759,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,802,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $54.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

