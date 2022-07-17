Parker Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Parker Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. SVB Leerink cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $40.58 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

