Parker Investment Management LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brightworth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $340.03 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.01 and its 200 day moving average is $382.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

