Pax Dollar Market Cap Achieves $945.69 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $945.69 million and $14.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00073753 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013069 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000675 BTC.
- HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Pax Dollar Coin Profile
Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.