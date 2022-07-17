PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 6.3 %

PayPal stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

