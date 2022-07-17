Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stock Position Increased by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 5.0% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $51,667,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,099,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 353,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PBA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

