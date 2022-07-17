PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Update

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayrton Capital LLC bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Performance

PepperLime Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,090. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

