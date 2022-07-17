PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $171.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

