Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) PT Lowered to $8.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ PWP opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $558.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 25.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 555.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

