PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Short Interest Update

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,300 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the June 15th total of 287,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PFSweb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFSweb stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 97,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $249.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.59.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 50.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PFSweb

In other PFSweb news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 23,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $274,810.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,633,189 shares in the company, valued at $30,860,975.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 96,201 shares of company stock worth $1,087,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 784,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 190,665 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 261,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 228,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,469 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 210,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PFSW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PFSweb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

