Phantasma One Day Volume Tops $270,527.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $24.14 million and $270,527.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,996.09 or 1.00078166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00043013 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024781 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001565 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

