Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Pharvaris Trading Down 1.5 %

Pharvaris stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 6,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHVS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

