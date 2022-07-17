Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Pharvaris Trading Down 1.5 %
Pharvaris stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 6,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $27.50.
Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Pharvaris
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on PHVS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
