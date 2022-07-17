PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $131,255.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $530,926.55 and approximately $131,255.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,353.87 or 0.99900723 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

