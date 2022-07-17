PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 128.7% from the June 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RCS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.02. 117,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,708. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.