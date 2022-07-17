Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

PING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Ping Identity stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 145,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,202,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 149,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,012,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

