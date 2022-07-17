Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average of $104.46. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $88.73 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

