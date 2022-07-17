Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,388.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $387.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.54.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.