Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Buys 11,800 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 151.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.09 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.