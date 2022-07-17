Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after buying an additional 134,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,291,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 52,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $72.62 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.