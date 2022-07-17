Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $811,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,050,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,268,000 after buying an additional 148,255 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,112,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,174,000 after buying an additional 39,343 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 858,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,967,000 after buying an additional 47,671 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average of $104.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.