Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases 131 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 131,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.03.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

