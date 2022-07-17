Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases 616 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,095,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 782,981 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,263.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 814,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,403,000 after buying an additional 780,055 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,893,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,603,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 634.3% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.79 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.73 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93.

