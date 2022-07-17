Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

