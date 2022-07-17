Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,382,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $192.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.