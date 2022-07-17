Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

SKYY opened at $65.86 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

