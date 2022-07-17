Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,047 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $20.40 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $77.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,443 shares of company stock worth $12,278,009. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

