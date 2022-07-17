Piper Sandler Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $115.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.10.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $404.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.36.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,175.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,175.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $5,308,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 784,735 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

