Plasma Finance (PPAY) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Plasma Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $721,752.28 and $1,069.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00039375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance.

