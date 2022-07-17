Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 680 ($8.09) to GBX 693 ($8.24) in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Playtech Stock Performance

PYTCF stock remained flat at $6.40 during trading on Friday. Playtech has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

