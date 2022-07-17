Plian Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. Plian has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $19,378.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Plian has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,170.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 904,438,102 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.