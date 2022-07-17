PlotX Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $174,268.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlotX Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io.

PlotX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

