PlutusDeFi (PLT) Market Cap Tops $2.11 Million

PlutusDeFi (PLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the US dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,146.79 or 0.99999808 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz.

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.