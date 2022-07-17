Pmeer (PMEER) Price Tops $0.0229 on Major Exchanges

Pmeer (PMEER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,161.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,358.10 or 0.06417877 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024758 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00263168 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00092579 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00648226 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001411 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.90 or 0.00533525 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
Pmeer Coin Profile
Pmeer (PMEER) is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official Twitter account is @QitmeerNetwork. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net.
Pmeer Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.
