POLKARARE Market Capitalization Achieves $77,091.84 (PRARE)

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, POLKARARE has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One POLKARARE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. POLKARARE has a market cap of $77,091.84 and $146,694.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00048969 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022092 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001811 BTC.
POLKARARE Profile
POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare.
Buying and Selling POLKARARE
Receive News & Updates for POLKARARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POLKARARE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.