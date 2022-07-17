PolkaWar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $126,866.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $584,839.79 and $126,866.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002005 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 52,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

