PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at $417,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,844,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 66,295 shares during the period.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

