PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Mizuho

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Argus downgraded PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.89.

PPL stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.75. PPL has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that PPL will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

