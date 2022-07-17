Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the June 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DTIL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precision BioSciences

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 33,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,457 shares of company stock worth $75,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Trading Down 5.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

DTIL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,571. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

